coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,255 new COVID-19 cases, 48 additional deaths

Indiana hospitals treat over 3K virus patients for 4th day
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,255 new coronavirus cases and 48 related deaths Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 295,357 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,040 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 51,448 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.

Indiana hospitals treat over 3K virus patients for 4th day



State health officials say the number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Indiana's hospitals remained above 3,000 people for the fourth straight day on Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Saturday that Indiana's hospitals were treating 3,168 COVID-19 patients as of Friday.

That's the largest number of COVID-19 patients since the state began releasing public reports on coronavirus hospitalizations last spring.

The state agency also added 40 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana's pandemic toll, raising those deaths to 5,246, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure



Indiana's governor and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus earlier this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Friday that he and first lady Janet Holcomb have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms but will continue a two-week quarantine until Dec. 1.

The Holcombs underwent tests after beginning their quarantine on Tuesday. Holcomb also tested negative for COVID-19 last month after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 6,983 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
IN reports 6,912 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths
IN reports 7,420 new COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths
IN Gov. Holcomb quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
Thanksgiving gatherings are 'recipe for disaster,' health officials warn
IL reports 11,891 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths
39 shot, 4 killed in Chicago weekend violence
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Lose weight over the holidays without making it a big deal
Body found at Oakwood Beach ID'd as missing Riverdale woman, family confirms
Show More
Vanille Patisserie partners with I Grow Chicago for Thanksgiving
Trump election challenges sound alarm among Black voters
3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago cops
Creative combinations set these bakeries apart from the rest
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and chilly Sunday
More TOP STORIES News