Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 5,606 new COVID-19 cases, 27 additional deaths

COVID-19 hospitalizations push to another new high
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,606 new coronavirus cases and 27 related deaths Monday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 300,913 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,067 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 42,237 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.6%.

Indiana's hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients pushed to yet another new high over the weekend as health care leaders warn about hospitals around the state being overwhelmed by the ongoing surge in severe infections.

The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 48 per day, doubling that death rate in a month's time. Indiana hospitals were treating 3,219 COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, up nearly 50% increase in two weeks and a more than 300% increase since late September.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb tests negative for COVID-19 after exposure



Indiana's governor and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19 after several members of his security detail were confirmed infected with the coronavirus earlier this week.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said Friday that he and first lady Janet Holcomb have not experienced any COVID-19 symptoms but will continue a two-week quarantine until Dec. 1.

The Holcombs underwent tests after beginning their quarantine on Tuesday. Holcomb also tested negative for COVID-19 last month after State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced she and some family members were infected.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

State health officials say more COVID-19 patients were being treated in Indiana's intensive care units on Thursday than at any other point in the pandemic.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
