coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,059 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths

Indiana nears topping monthly high for COVID-19 deaths
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,059 new coronavirus cases and 63 related deaths Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 312,521 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,232 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 61,672 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.2%.

Indiana nears topping monthly high for COVID-19 deaths



Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining.

The Indiana State Department of Health's Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November's total to at least 991.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

Purdue to give staff $750 bonuses for heroic' pandemic work



Purdue University plans to reward its faculty and staff with a $750 bonus for their "heroic work" keeping the West Lafayette campus open during the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials announced Wednesday that more than 15,000 faculty, staff and graduate student staff hired before Sept. 1, 2020, will get the money in their checks in December. Part-time staff will get a pro-rated amount.

The Journal & Courier reports that Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated faculty and staff in a campus-wide letter sent Wednesday morning for getting through the in-person portion of the fall semester.

He called the bonus an "appreciation award."

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Lake County, Indiana issues new COVID-19 rules
IN COVID-19 hospitalizations push to another new high
IN reports 6,255 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths
IN reports 6,983 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 11,378 new coronavirus cases, 155 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot urges Chicagoans not to travel, visit homes for Thanksgiving
Chicago-area travelers flood airports, roads for Thanksgiving weekend, despite warnings
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Tips on picking out a Christmas tree
How to report fraud to IDES as fake claims spike
Show More
Elk Grove Village woman shares heartbreak after losing only parent to COVID-19
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Company works to create nasal spray alternative to COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News