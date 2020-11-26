coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 6,434 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,434 new coronavirus cases and 63 related deaths Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 318,894 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,295 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 62,198 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 10.9%.

Indiana has nearly recorded its most COVID-19 deaths for a single month with a week remaining.

The Indiana State Department of Health's Tuesday update included the new deaths mostly occurring over the past several days through Monday, which push November's total to at least 991.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

Purdue to give staff $750 bonuses for heroic' pandemic work



Purdue University plans to reward its faculty and staff with a $750 bonus for their "heroic work" keeping the West Lafayette campus open during the coronavirus pandemic.

School officials announced Wednesday that more than 15,000 faculty, staff and graduate student staff hired before Sept. 1, 2020, will get the money in their checks in December. Part-time staff will get a pro-rated amount.

The Journal & Courier reports that Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated faculty and staff in a campus-wide letter sent Wednesday morning for getting through the in-person portion of the fall semester.

He called the bonus an "appreciation award."

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
