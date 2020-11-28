coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus today: IN reports 4,535 new COVID-19 cases, 66 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,535 new coronavirus cases and 66 related deaths Saturday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 329,008 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 5,394 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 35,032 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.1%.

School funding issue persists as Indiana lawmakers reconvene



As state legislators gear up to craft the next two-year budget, school districts around Indiana continue to face funding uncertainties amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature said they want to protect school funding while pointing to uncertainty about state tax revenue amid the coronavirus-caused recession as they face approving a new two-year state budget next spring.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has maintained that he's committed to not cutting education funding - even as other state agencies have reduced their budgets.

He also promised school leaders they would receive 100% of state funding for each of their students - no matter how they receive their instruction.

Indiana tops monthly high for COVID-19 deaths



Indiana's reported deaths Thursday make November Indiana's deadliest COVID-19 month yet with at least 1,118 confirmed deaths.

Indiana's monthly high for COVID-19 deaths was 1,041 in April. Indiana's hospitals are now treating nearly double the number of coronavirus patients as at any point since seeing their first infections in March.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
