coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 480 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 480 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths on Monday.

Overall, 12,315 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 667,736 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8 million tests administered.

Indiana health officials tout 8,200 vaccinations at Speedway



Indiana health officials have administered more than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The clinic runs through Monday and all appointments have been booked.

Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.

Other vaccination clinics are scheduled later this month including at the University of Notre Dame and in Gary.

Indianapolis Public Schools returning to in-person learning



The Indianapolis Public Schools will return to all in-person learning in its high schools and middle schools after spring break on April 5.

Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says the decision was made based on updated data and a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department.

She said Friday that schools must be able to maintain 3 feet of social distancing, require masks, and ensure a strong contact tracing protocol.

Middle and high school students are now on a hybrid model to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In January, students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade _ except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule _ returned to a full in-person schedules at school.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
Indiana Governor Holcomb gets virus shot at state's 1st mass clinic
Indianapolis Public Schools returning to in-person learning
Indianapolis Public Schools returning to in-person learning
Indiana COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to 50 and older
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cubs, White Sox fans can return to stands for Opening Day, city says
United Center COVID vaccines now only available to Chicago residents
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
IL reports 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
3 killed in Mt. Prospect crash ID'd
Black & Powerful: Illinois Senator Robert Peters
Show More
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
6th through 8th grade CPS students return to classroom
A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News