Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 593 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 593 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,335 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 668,308 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8 million tests administered.State health officials say coronavirus vaccine shots were given to more than 16,000 people during Indiana's first mass vaccination clinic and all appointments have been filled for two similar upcoming clinics.The four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway wrapped up Monday with 16,511 getting shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.All appointments have been taken for the mass vaccination sites set for this Friday and Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.Another mass clinic is being planned for next week in Gary.Indiana health officials have administered more than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The clinic runs through Monday and all appointments have been booked.Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.Other vaccination clinics are scheduled later this month including at the University of Notre Dame and in Gary.The Indianapolis Public Schools will return to all in-person learning in its high schools and middle schools after spring break on April 5.Superintendent Aleesia Johnson says the decision was made based on updated data and a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department.She said Friday that schools must be able to maintain 3 feet of social distancing, require masks, and ensure a strong contact tracing protocol.Middle and high school students are now on a hybrid model to curb the spread of COVID-19.In January, students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade _ except for sixth graders on a middle school schedule _ returned to a full in-person schedules at school.