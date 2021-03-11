Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 922 new coronavirus cases, 32 deaths

Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers

Appointments filled at 2 upcoming Indiana mass vaccine sites

Indiana health officials tout 8,200 vaccinations at Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 922 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 12,382 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 670,074 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.3 million tests administered.Teachers and other school employees will be able to get COVID-19 vaccinations through Indiana's shot clinics across the state starting next week.State health officials said Wednesday that the eligibility expansion comes at the direction of the Biden administration, which earlier allowed teachers to be vaccinated at pharmacies taking part in a federal program.Indiana currently is allowing anyone ages 50 and older and those with at-risk health conditions to make vaccine appointments.The expansion for teachers starts Monday and includes other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers.State health officials say coronavirus vaccine shots were given to more than 16,000 people during Indiana's first mass vaccination clinic and all appointments have been filled for two similar upcoming clinics.The four-day clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway wrapped up Monday with 16,511 getting shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.All appointments have been taken for the mass vaccination sites set for this Friday and Saturday at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg and March 26-27 at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend.Another mass clinic is being planned for next week in Gary.Indiana health officials have administered more than 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first two days of a vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.The clinic runs through Monday and all appointments have been booked.Overall, nearly 700,000 people in Indiana are fully vaccinated. More than 1.1 million first doses have been administered.Other vaccination clinics are scheduled later this month including at the University of Notre Dame and in Gary.