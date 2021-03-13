Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 878 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

coronavirus indiana

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 878 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths on Saturday.

Overall, 12,436 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 671,859 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.4 million tests administered.

Indiana could see $5.8 billion in new COVID relief money



Indiana officials haven't yet described any big plans for the influx of federal money expected from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package that Congress approved this week.

Preliminary estimates show roughly $5.8 billion will be directed toward Indiana. The governor's office says about $3 billion would go to state government, and $2.6 billion to cities and counties.

State lawmakers want to have a say in how that money will be spent, in contrast to the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief funding allocated to Indiana last year that was handled by Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
