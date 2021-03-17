Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 919 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Indiana attorney general defends governor's mask order power

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 919 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 12,482 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 674,430 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.5 million tests administered.Indiana's attorney general's is vigorously defending Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency powers in response to a restaurant's lawsuit challenging his order that masks must be worn inside restaurants to stem the spread of the coronavirus.The court filing by Yergy's State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton filed a suit in December after it was shut down for violating face-covering requirements and capacity limits.The state's counsel argued General Assembly "intended to grant the executive branch the authority to protect Hoosiers through an emergency declaration."A Senate bill aimed at ensuring Indiana's public schools receive full funding for all students during the coronavirus pandemic is headed to the governor after lawmakers fast-tracked its passage Tuesday.The bill redefines what constitutes a "virtual student" and ensures schools receive full funding for all students, regardless of whether they are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.Without that change, an estimated $160 million would be on the line for schools using hybrid formats or offering instruction online only as a means to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.State health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 45 and older.Tuesday's announcement of the state's vaccine eligibility expansion to Hoosiers ages 45 to 49 comes about two weeks after Indiana began allowing those ages 50 to 54 to register for vaccination appointments.The Indiana Department of Health says the latest eligibility expansion makes the vaccine available to 415,640 additional Hoosiers.On Monday, Indiana teachers and other school employees became eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations through clinics across the state. Officials have said additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.