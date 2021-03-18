Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 966 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

Indiana officials call on feds for more COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana attorney general defends governor's mask order power

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 12,495 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 675,388 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.2%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.5 million tests administered.Indiana state leaders said they're working to meet President Joe Biden's directive to make all adults eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine by May 1.They blamed expansion delays on too few shots coming from the federal government.State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday Indiana "always seeks as many doses as possible" when federal officials determine states' allocations of vaccines each week.She says Indiana has received several thousand fewer doses than many other states in recent weeks. Last week, Indiana was fifth from the bottom for doses delivered per 100,000 residents.Box said Indiana should receive "large amounts of vaccine" by the last week of March, prompting further vaccine expansion.Indiana's attorney general's is vigorously defending Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency powers in response to a restaurant's lawsuit challenging his order that masks must be worn inside restaurants to stem the spread of the coronavirus.The court filing by Yergy's State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton filed a suit in December after it was shut down for violating face-covering requirements and capacity limits.The state's counsel argued General Assembly "intended to grant the executive branch the authority to protect Hoosiers through an emergency declaration."