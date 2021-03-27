Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 993 new coronavirus cases, 9 deaths

Indiana court allows seizure of federal relief payments

Indiana nurse allegedly removed COVID-19 patient's oxygen

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 993 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths on Saturday.Overall, 12,605 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 683,076 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.5%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.8 million tests administered.Indiana residents with past-due debts could see that money taken from the new federal pandemic relief payments that have been arriving in bank accounts.The Indiana Supreme Court this past week turned down an emergency petition filed by advocates for low-income families that sought to protect those payments of up to $1,400 a person from garnishment by private creditors.That request was made because the American Rescue Plan signed by Democratic President Joe Biden does not include the same protections against seizures that applied to previous CARES Act payments.The state Supreme Court didn't explain the decision.A southern Indiana nurse has been charged with practicing medicine without a license for allegedly removing a nursing home resident's oxygen mask hours before he died from COVID-19 last year.Fifty-two-year-old Connie Sneed was charged Thursday with the felony in the April 2020 death of a man who was a resident at a nursing home in the Ohio River city of Clarksville.Authorities began investigating his death after learning of a social media post Sneed made where she wrote about her alleged actions, calling them "the hardest thing I've ever done in 28 years."Sneed told The Indianapolis Star on Friday that she had no comment.