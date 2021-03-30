Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 757 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

Bill curbing governor's emergency powers advances Senate

Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April

Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 30 and up

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 757 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,632 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 685,453 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.7%. Health officials say there have been more than 8.8 million tests administered.The Indiana Senate voted Monday to approve a proposal that would curb the governor's authority under the state emergency powers law following months of complaints from conservatives about Gov. Eric Holcomb's coronavirus-related orders.The bill would establish a new process for the General Assembly to call itself into a 40-day emergency session to consider legislative action in response to a gubernatorial declaration of a statewide emergency.That limits a governor's authority to impose long-lasting emergency restrictions such as mask rules and business closures.The proposal would additionally give lawmakers more control over federal economic stimulus funds Indiana receives, although the bill does not require legislator to appropriate any of the funds.Gary is getting its first federal mass COVID vaccination site.Roosevelt High School is a huge facility on 18 acres at the geographic center of Gary. Since it's been closed for the last years, city leaders said they are thrilled to see it used to help vaccinate residents, and even more excited the federal government has chosen the site for a huge operation.University of Notre Dame officials say they will be able to vaccinate all students on the South Bend campus by the end of the spring semester.University president Rev. John Jenkins says the school will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully inoculated with both necessary doses before the end of May.A vaccination clinic is anticipated to open by Mid-April, but students are only being encouraged - not required - to receive the shots.The announcement follows Gov. Eric Holcomb's confirmation in a statewide address Tuesday that all Hoosiers ages 16 and up will qualify for the vaccine starting March 31.State health officials have opened up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all Indiana residents 30 and older.The Indiana Department of Health said Monday the state's latest vaccine expansion makes the vaccine available to more than 840,000 additional Hoosiers.Gov. Eric Holcomb had announced last week that the state would also open up vaccine eligibility for all residents 16 and older, starting Wednesday.The state had previously limited eligibility to Hoosiers 40 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12. Other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also eligible.