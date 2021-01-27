coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 2,260 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

Indiana sees new virus cases drop, fewest patients in months
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 2,260 new COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 9,470 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 617,176 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 9.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 6.8 million tests administered.

Republican lawmaker aims to gut Indiana's coronavirus limits



A Republican lawmaker is pushing to strip away much of the authority Indiana's state and local public health officials have used to impose restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill amended by an Indiana House committee Monday prohibit health officials from steps such as imposing limits on the number of customers allowed inside a business, along with blocking restrictions on religious services or private schools.

Bill sponsor Rep. Bob Morris of Fort Wayne maintains state and local officials had gone too far with such actions.

Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, a medical doctor, argued that rolling back coronavirus safeguards now wasn't wise.

Indiana sees new virus cases drop, fewest patients in months



Indiana health officials are reporting fewer new coronavirus cases and the lowest number of related hospitalizations since early November as the state's downward trend that began late last year continued.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 2,210 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
IN reports 2,210 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths
IN reports 2,565 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths
IN officials not ready to expand vaccine eligibility due to lack of doses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 killed in Des Plaines fire: city
Car, gun stolen from off-duty CPD officer in Kenwood carjacking: activist
IL reports 3,751 new cases, 81 deaths
LIVE: Biden to sign executive orders to cut US oil, gas and coal emissions
Leaving White Supremacy: An ABC7 documentary
Women fear being targeted for carjackings in Chicago
Trinity Health denied attempt to turn Mercy Hospital into clinic
Show More
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman joins Super bowl pregame show
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
CPS, CTU impasse continues as all students to work remotely Wednesday
How to cut down your email inbox before storage limits start
CPS seeks alternatives to SROs
More TOP STORIES News