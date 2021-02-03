Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,480 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

Indiana House member returns from COVID-19 hospitalization

Indiana opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65-69

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,480 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Wednesday.Overall, 9,713 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 631,331 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 7.7%. Health officials say there have been more than 7 million tests administered.A longtime Indiana lawmaker has returned to the Legislature after being hospitalized with COVID-19.Democratic Rep. Vanessa Summers of Indianapolis told House members Tuesday that she was hospitalized for 18 days, including 11 days in an intensive care unit, and was still using supplemental oxygen to breathe.The 62-year-old Summers, a House member since 1991, said everyone needs to take the coronavirus seriously and urged the wearing of face masks and hand washing to slow spread of the virus.Legislative leaders have declined to release information about COVID-19 infections among lawmakers or staff members since the General Assembly session began in early January.Indiana health officials are making the COVID-19 vaccine available to include those between ages 65 and 69.The state Department of Health announced the expansion Monday, adding the new age group after previously making all residents ages 70 and older and health care workers eligible for shots.The vaccine is available at no cost. Appointments will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the websiteor by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.The state heath department says the coronavirus has killed nearly 10,000 people in Indiana, with almost 60% of those deaths in the past three months.