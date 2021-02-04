Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 2,403 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

Indiana easing school rules for COVID-19 quarantines

Lawmakers halt bill to stop employer-mandated vaccines

Indiana lawmakers push for expanded nursing home visitation

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 2,403 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths on Thursday.Overall, 11,231 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 633,690 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 7.5%. Health officials say there have been more than 7 million tests administered.Indiana health officials are allowing schools across the state to relax their quarantine rules for students with coronavirus exposure even as they offer no timeline for when teachers could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination shots.The state health commissioner also announced Wednesday that the pandemic has been even deadlier than thought with an audit of death reports finding about 1,500 more coronavirus-related fatalities than previously recorded.That will increase Indiana's COVID-19 death toll by 15% to almost 11,600 since March.The new school recommendations allow schools to shorten current 14-day quarantines to seven days if the person exposed has a negative nasal swab test at least five days after exposure.Indiana lawmakers are pulling the plug on a bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers from getting immunizations against COVID-19 or any other disease.The measure, introduced by Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse, would have allowed employees to decline vaccinations for medical, religious or reasons of personal "conscience."They would also be allowed to sue an employer that required immunizations as a condition of employment.Republican Sen. Phil Boots, who chairs the Senate Committee on Pensions and Labor, said Wednesday there would be no additional hearings or committee votes on the bill.Indiana lawmakers are seeking to change visitation restrictions at the state's health and residential care sites amid concerns about residents' declining interactions with loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.A measure that unanimously passed a committee would require health facilities to allow at least one caretaker to visit a resident during compassionate care situations.Long-term care facilities would also be required to participate in the state health department's Essential Family Caregivers Program.That program designates at least two caregivers who can enter facilities and provide residents with support like meal set up, grooming and general companionship, even during periods of restricted visitation.