Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,065 new coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,065 new COVID-19 cases and 58 additional deaths on Monday.

Overall, 11,401 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 639,711 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 6.8%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.2 million tests administered.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19



Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb. 1 first saw mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 in a Sumatran tiger.

Fecal samples for the tigers, Bugara and Indah, were collected for testing and came back positive with the virus.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox says the male tiger has been experiencing a dry cough, while the female has not shown symptoms.

Zoo officials say access to the tigers has been restricted staff will follow safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Indiana Department of Health.

Indiana lawmakers acting quickly on COVID-19 lawsuit shield



Indiana legislators are poised to finalize a fast-tracked proposal that will give a broad shield protecting businesses and others from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19.

The proposal is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb even though supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state.

Supporters maintain that the liability protection is needed to remove a "cloud of uncertainty" for businesses.

Opposition has come from those worried nursing homes could escape responsibility for patient deaths stemming from neglect or other misconduct.

A final bill could reach Holcomb's desk within the next couple weeks.

Indiana lawmakers could seize sway over governor's orders



Indiana legislators would gain the authority to immediately overrule any public health emergency orders issued by the governor under a proposal advanced by lawmakers.

The move to give the Republican-dominated Legislature greater oversight of those orders comes amid conservative discontent about the coronavirus-related executive orders that GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb has issued in the past 11 months.

The proposal endorsed Thursday by an Indiana House committee would allow legislative leaders to call lawmakers back to Indianapolis for a special session at any time after the governor has issued any statewide emergency order, including for epidemics or other situations.

