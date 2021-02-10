coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,452 new coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Indiana deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,452 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 11,578 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 643,305 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 6.2%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.3 million tests administered.

Indiana deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic



A larger surge of coronavirus deaths in Indiana during December than was initially reported contributed to an 18% jump in the state's overall deaths during 2020.

Preliminary totals from the Indiana Department of Health show nearly 77,000 died in the state last year -- an increase of almost 11,000 from 2019 -- as nationwide deaths also jumped with the global pandemic.

The large increase came as health officials have recorded at least 9,390 COVID-19 deaths during 2020.

Recently revised figures from the state health department boosted the peak of Indiana's rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 102 in mid-December, up from the previous high of 86 a day.

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19



Two tigers at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Zoo officials say animal care staff on Feb. 1 first saw mild symptoms consistent with the virus that causes COVID-19 in a Sumatran tiger.

Fecal samples for the tigers, Bugara and Indah, were collected for testing and came back positive with the virus.

Staff veterinarian Dr. Kami Fox says the male tiger has been experiencing a dry cough, while the female has not shown symptoms.

Zoo officials say access to the tigers has been restricted staff will follow safety protocols recommended by the CDC and Indiana Department of Health.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
