coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,762 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,762 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths on Thursday.

Overall, 11,604 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 645,006 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 6.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.4 million tests administered.

Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosiers 60 and up



Indiana health officials will soon expand coronavirus vaccines to Hoosiers aged 60 to 65 as they continue to sidestep federal recommendations for vaccine rollout and delay the timeline for teachers and other essential workers to become eligible for COVID-19 shots.

The state health department's chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver announced Wednesday that the decrease in the age of eligibility will happen "as soon as possible," once vaccine becomes available.

Hoosiers aged 50 to 59, as well as those under age 50 who suffer from certain comorbidities, will be on deck, Weaver said.

There are no specific timelines in place for when new eligibility expansions will take effect, however.

Indiana deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic



A larger surge of coronavirus deaths in Indiana during December than was initially reported contributed to an 18% jump in the state's overall deaths during 2020.

Preliminary totals from the Indiana Department of Health show nearly 77,000 died in the state last year -- an increase of almost 11,000 from 2019 -- as nationwide deaths also jumped with the global pandemic.

The large increase came as health officials have recorded at least 9,390 COVID-19 deaths during 2020.

Recently revised figures from the state health department boosted the peak of Indiana's rolling average of COVID-19 deaths to 102 in mid-December, up from the previous high of 86 a day.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN deaths jumped by 18% during 2020 amid pandemic
IN reports 1,225 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths
IN lawmakers could seize sway over governor's COVID-19 orders
IN lawmakers could seize sway over governor's COVID-19 orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial | LIVE
Driver whose truck plunged off overpass speaks from hospital bed
At least 5 dead in massive north Texas pileup
United buying flying taxis that could take travelers from downtown to O'Hare
Show More
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Chicago, Cook County won't be expanding Phase 1B eligibility
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended, pay stripped
IL House adopts new rules under new speaker; GOP argues it's more of same
More TOP STORIES News