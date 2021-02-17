coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 933 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 933 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Overall, 11,825 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 651,453 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.7%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.6 million tests administered.

Winter storm closes 70 Indiana COVID-19 vaccine clinics



A winter storm that buried much of Indiana under heavy snowfall led to the temporary closure of dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday around the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health says more than 70 clinics were closed due to the inclement weather. The department says anyone who had an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of those clinics and needs to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text message.

They can also reschedule through email or call 211 if they need assistance. As of Tuesday, about 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.

Indiana lawmakers send COVID-19 lawsuit shield to governor



A bill giving Indiana businesses and others broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 has received final approval from state lawmakers.

The state Senate voted 39-7 Monday to send the bill to GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has endorsed the proposal. House members voted last week to approve the bill, which is a top priority of Republican legislative leaders.

Supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state. The proposal would be retroactive to March 1, 2020.

Democrats questioned whether the protections are too broad, especially as they could block lawsuits against nursing homes over illnesses and deaths among residents.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 889 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths
IN reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
IN reports 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
IN expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,785 new COVID cases, 24 deaths
Gov. Pritzker gives budget address as partisan battle brews
FOID card delays leave some on edge as carjacking cases surge
Conservative media icon Rush Limbaugh dies at 70
Chicago garbage collection could be delayed as snow persists
Arrest made after Nicki Minaj's father died in hit-and-run
Are you falling out of love with your job?
Show More
VIDEO: Trump Plaza reduced to pile of rubble in Atlantic City
Chicago firefighter among 3 hurt in Kenwood high-rise fire
Volunteers help clear snow around essential community market
Trump calls McConnell 'political hack' following impeachment speech
What to know about Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal
More TOP STORIES News