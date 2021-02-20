Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 1,449 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

Governor signs bill for Indiana COVID-19 lawsuit shield

Winter storm closes 70 Indiana COVID-19 vaccine clinics

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 1,449 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Saturday.Overall, 11,912 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 654,660 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.7 million tests administered.Indiana businesses and others now have broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 under a new state law.Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed the bill that he and GOP lawmakers had made a top priority for this year's legislative session even as supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state.The law is retroactive to last March and only allows lawsuits against businesses when "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct."Supporters call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the pandemic.Some Democrats questioned whether the law could block lawsuits against nursing homes.A winter storm that buried much of Indiana under heavy snowfall led to the temporary closure of dozens of COVID-19 vaccine clinics Tuesday around the state.The Indiana State Department of Health says more than 70 clinics were closed due to the inclement weather. The department says anyone who had an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of those clinics and needs to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text message.They can also reschedule through email or call 211 if they need assistance. As of Tuesday, about 828,078 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 347,508 are fully vaccinated.