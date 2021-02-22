coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 824 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Governor signs bill for Indiana COVID-19 lawsuit shield
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 824 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Monday.

Overall, 11,982 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 656,358 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.7 million tests administered.

Governor signs bill for Indiana COVID-19 lawsuit shield



Indiana businesses and others now have broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 under a new state law.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed the bill that he and GOP lawmakers had made a top priority for this year's legislative session even as supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state.

The law is retroactive to last March and only allows lawsuits against businesses when "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct."

Supporters call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the pandemic.

Some Democrats questioned whether the law could block lawsuits against nursing homes.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 888 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
IN reports 1,449 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IN reports 1,080 new COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths
IN reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Pritzker to sign bill requiring use of body cameras for officers
IL reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Boys, 13 and 14, charged in armed carjacking
Teen, 2 others ID'd after 4 killed in Rolling Meadows crash
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
Keep an eye out for falling ice as temperatures rise
2 shot at Summit bar
Show More
Suspected drunk driver survives crash off WI ramp
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
Teen boy fatally shot in Little Village among 18 shot in weekend violence
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
More TOP STORIES News