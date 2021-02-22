Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 824 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

Governor signs bill for Indiana COVID-19 lawsuit shield

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 824 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths on Monday.Overall, 11,982 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 656,358 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.7 million tests administered.Indiana businesses and others now have broad protections from lawsuits by people blaming them for contracting COVID-19 under a new state law.Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday signed the bill that he and GOP lawmakers had made a top priority for this year's legislative session even as supporters don't point to any such lawsuits in the state.The law is retroactive to last March and only allows lawsuits against businesses when "gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct."Supporters call the protections a key step toward economic recovery from the pandemic.Some Democrats questioned whether the law could block lawsuits against nursing homes.