Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 716 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

Indiana opens up the COVID-19 vaccine to those age 60 to 64

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 716 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,025 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 657,037 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 4.1%. Health officials say there have been more than 7.8 million tests administered.State health officials say Indiana residents age 60 to 64 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the latest expansion of the state's vaccine rollout.The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday the expansion makes the free shots available to another 432,000 Hoosiers.Indiana's vaccine eligibility pool had previously included Hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.Vaccine appointments for the age 60 to 64 group will be available over the next four to six weeks.To schedule a vaccine, Hoosiers can visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around Indiana.