Indiana coronavirus update: IN reports 6,025 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,025 new COVID-19 cases and 37 related deaths Sunday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 4,927,385 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 6,495 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 48,165 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.8%.Concerns about the spreading coronavirus in Indiana have prompted are about to change the way people use the public library system in Indianapolis.Starting on Dec. 21, the city's library branches will no longer allow patrons to come in and browse the shelves for a book. The branches will also restrict in-person services to curbside pickup and limit computer use.Library officials say they put off the changes until Dec. 21 to give people time to adjust to what will be a very different way to use the library.A group of Indiana doctors are urging people to sign an online pledge that they'll take action to slow the coronavirus spread as the state faces a COVID-19 death rate that keeps going higher. State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana's toll.Those give the state 25 consecutive days through Wednesday with at least 50 deaths of people with COVID-19 infections.The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition calls for people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it's available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic's economic effects.Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled an Indiana trip to discuss coronavirus vaccines as federal officials are expected to soon authorize the first such vaccine for widespread use.Pence's office announced Friday that he would travel on Tuesday to Bloomington, where he will tour a vaccine production facility and lead a roundtable discussion about the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.The former Indiana governor is making similar stops around the country. Pence said during a South Carolina event on Thursday that the government's virus task force has "cut no corners in the development of this vaccine. We have cut red tape."An initial shipment of some 55,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive at Indiana hospitals next week as about 400,000 front-line health care workers start to receive shots.The vaccinations will start as Indiana has seen steep increases in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent months.Indiana health officials have recorded more than 6,600 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections. The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 68 per day after that average fell below 10 a day during July.