Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 3,896 new coronavirus cases, 30 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 3,896 new COVID-19 cases and 30 related deaths Saturday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 492,021 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,61 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 33,053 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed executive orders to extend temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.Separate from the executive order, the governor also announced he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February. In November, Holcomb deployed 1,350 guardsmen to help in the state's 534 long-term care facilities.For a third straight week, more than a quarter of Indiana counties are rated with the highest risk level of coronavirus spread in Wednesday's state update that continued to show no area in the low or moderate community spread zones.The Indiana State Health Department tracking map labels 24 of the state's 92 counties the most dangerous red category, down two from a week ago. All other counties are in the next-riskiest orange rating of the four-level system.The new county ratings come a day after state officials announced a flaw in Indiana's COVID-19 reporting that is expected to change the state's overall positivity rate and the metrics for individual counties once corrected.Indiana's governor and top health official are calling for continued precautions to slow the coronavirus spread over the Christmas holiday even as pressure has eased on hospitals across the state with slight declines in COVID-10 illnesses in recent weeks.Health officials reported a busy start to vaccinations, with more than 40,000 health care workers expected to have received their first shots by the end of Tuesday.Holcomb said Indiana is still at an "abnormally" high rate of virus spread.Indiana's coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued their recent decline over the weekend, pointing to possible improvement even as the state's daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has gone up slightly to a new high.The Indiana Department of Health's daily update on Monday added 34 deaths involving confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to the state's toll.The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 79 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.Indiana hospitals had 2,967 coronavirus patients as of Sunday. Those hospitalizations have declined about 15% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain nearly four times higher than in September.