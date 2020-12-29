Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 4,084 new coronavirus cases, 164 additional deaths

Indiana expands COVID-19 vaccination efforts after holidays

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,028 new COVID-19 cases and 164 related deaths Tuesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 500,282 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,703 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 31,652 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 11.8%.Indiana health officials are reporting 2,494 new coronavirus infections and 43 additional deaths.Also Monday, officials began administering a vaccine for nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state. The Indiana State Department of Health says the newly confirmed deaths raised Indiana's overall toll to 7,886, including both confirmed and presumed infections.Long-term care residents account for 50% of Indiana's coronavirus deaths but make up less than 1% of Indiana's population. The effort to inoculate residents and staff across the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities is expected to take about 12 weeks to complete.Last Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed executive orders to extend temporary licensing of healthcare workers for 90 days, allowing individuals who are not currently licensed to practice in Indiana to have a temporary license. This order applies to retired healthcare professionals, certain healthcare students and out-of-state healthcare professionals.The order also allows properly trained individuals, such as certain paramedics and EMTs and members of the National Guard, to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical assistants can also administer the vaccine under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, advanced practice registered nurse or registered nurse.In response to the high volume of unemployment claims, the order continues the suspension of certain requirements to expedite the hiring and training of temporary workers to more quickly resolve unemployment issues.Separate from the executive order, the governor also announced he will be extending the mission of the Indiana National Guard at long-term care facilities through the end of February. In November, Holcomb deployed 1,350 guardsmen to help in the state's 534 long-term care facilities.