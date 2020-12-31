coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 6,543 new coronavirus cases, 99 additional deaths

Indiana surpasses 500K COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,543 new COVID-19 cases and 99 related deaths Thursday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 511,485 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 7,911 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 54,672 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.1%.

Indiana officials say the state set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths this week. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths.

The Indiana State Department of Health also says more than 20% of the 2,951 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday were in intensive care.

Half of Indiana counties labeled high-risk for virus spread



Indiana's governor and top health officials are calling for patience while early doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are administered to health care workers and residents inside long-term care facilities.

Indiana's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said nearly 76,000 residents have received their first dose of vaccine as of Tuesday morning.

The state's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, is asking residents to remain cautious to slow the coronavirus spread.

Nearly half of Indiana counties are still rated with the highest risk level of COVID-19 spread after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana's reporting.

Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions



The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, as officials work to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

An agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that by Wednesday, doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

They include some prisons that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Nearly 7,100 federal inmates and more than 1,600 Bureau of Prisons staff members across the country had active, positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 406 inmates at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

