coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 6,407 new coronavirus cases, 106 additional deaths

IN surpasses 8K total deaths
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 6,407 new COVID-19 cases and 106 related deaths Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 517,773 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 8,016 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 48,888 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.3%.

Indiana officials say the state set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths this week. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths.

Half of Indiana counties labeled high-risk for virus spread



Indiana's governor and top health officials are calling for patience while early doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are administered to health care workers and residents inside long-term care facilities.
Indiana's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said nearly 76,000 residents have received their first dose of vaccine as of Tuesday morning.

The state's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, is asking residents to remain cautious to slow the coronavirus spread.

Nearly half of Indiana counties are still rated with the highest risk level of COVID-19 spread after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana's reporting.


Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions



The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, as officials work to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
An agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that by Wednesday, doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.

They include some prisons that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Nearly 7,100 federal inmates and more than 1,600 Bureau of Prisons staff members across the country had active, positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 406 inmates at the Terre Haute penitentiary.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 6,543 new COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths
IN reports 4,819 new COVID-19 cases, 109 deaths
IN reports 4,028 new COVID-19 cases, 164 deaths
IN reports 2,494 new COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow, ice, rain storm bringing messy start to 2021
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
Nearly 500K IL marijuana arrest records expunged
Bowl Brawl: Tulsa, Mississippi State players scrap after game
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Show More
Pharmacist accused of deliberately spoiling vaccine
Is Brexit good or bad? UK enters 'new chapter' outside EU
Trump extends visa ban; court clears immigrant health insurance rule
South Elgin pub hosts indoor NYE party, defying state rules
Millennials share long-haul COVID symptoms
More TOP STORIES News