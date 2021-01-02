Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 5,429 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths

Indiana lawmakers face virus actions debate, budget struggle

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,429 new COVID-19 cases and 39 related deaths Saturday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 523,090 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 8,055 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 39,639 tests, with a seven-day test positivity rate of 14.5%.Indiana officials say the state set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 deaths this week. The state reported Tuesday that 164 new COVID-19 deaths occurred Monday. The previous record was set on Dec. 22 with 143 deaths.The COVID-19 pandemic will loom large over the Indiana Legislature's new session that starts Monday as lawmakers face the fallout from the disease that led to more than 7,000 deaths and economic distress across the state since the last session ended in March.They will face debates over whether to roll back Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's authority to issue public health orders and must figure out a new state budget with plenty of questions about how the coronavirus-sparked recession will impact state tax collections.Legislative leaders are also bracing for possible disruptions if COVID-19 infections spread among lawmakers or staffers.Indiana's governor and top health officials are calling for patience while early doses of vaccine against COVID-19 are administered to health care workers and residents inside long-term care facilities.Indiana's chief medical officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, said nearly 76,000 residents have received their first dose of vaccine as of Tuesday morning.The state's health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, is asking residents to remain cautious to slow the coronavirus spread.Nearly half of Indiana counties are still rated with the highest risk level of COVID-19 spread after state officials corrected a flaw in Indiana's reporting.The Bureau of Prisons has started vaccinating staff members and some inmates at the federal prison complex where the Justice Department carries out federal executions, as officials work to contain a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.An agency spokesman tells The Associated Press that by Wednesday, doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been delivered to 19 prisons, including the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.They include some prisons that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.Nearly 7,100 federal inmates and more than 1,600 Bureau of Prisons staff members across the country had active, positive test results for COVID-19 on Wednesday, including 406 inmates at the Terre Haute penitentiary.