Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 3,477 new coronavirus cases, 142 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, Indiana public health officials announced that 142 more people have died from COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health reported the deaths with 3,477 new cases. Overall, 8,292 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 15.8%. Health officials say there have been more than 5.8 million tests administered since late February.

Illinois residents head to Indiana's eateries to dine inside



Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.

Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Sylvia Coco, who owns Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop in Lansing, said her business is off substantially, perhaps more than than 50%, and one constant has been the looser rules for restaurants and bars in the Hoosier State.

"Indiana is pretty much open and doing whatever they want," Coco said.

Dorian Menchaca, owner of Don Pedro's Mexican Bar and Grill in Calumet City, said his business is down about 50% from what it was during the first shutdown. He knows his customers are going to Hammond, Munster and other nearby Indiana border towns for the opportunity to dine in.

"Not only have I heard it, I've seen it with my customers posting on social media they're dining out in Indiana," Menchaca said. "It's just one of those things."

Tom Dabertin, a board member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, said he's noticed the influx of Illinois diners.

"We're seeing increased business in both restaurants and stores, even at local drive-thrus," he said. "We're seeing a lot more traffic and revenue due to the bans in Illinois. People come here to eat a meal and then shop."

Indiana lawmakers opening 2021 session amid virus changes



Indiana lawmakers are starting their 2021 legislative session on Monday, although much of the activity is being moved from the Statehouse over coronavirus concerns.

The House of Representatives is moving its meetings from its wood-paneled Statehouse chamber that's been deemed too crowded for the 100 House members and necessary staffers.

The House will meet in a large conference room in a state office building.

The Republican-dominated Legislature will face debates over whether to roll back GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb's authority to issue public health orders and must figure out a new state budget.

