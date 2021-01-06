coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 6,214 new coronavirus cases, 80 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- On Wednesday, Indiana public health officials announced 6,214 new COVID-19 cases and 80 additional deaths.

Overall, 8,371 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 539,229 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 16.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 5.8 million tests administered.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 2,907 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday at Indiana's hospitals.

That's 71 more patients than on Sunday and the most since Dec. 29.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.

Illinois residents head to Indiana's eateries to dine inside



Some Illinois residents fed up with their state's second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

RELATED: South Elgin restaurant open for indoor dining without any citation for 10 weeks, owner says
"We still following the masks, social distancing so you know we're not trying to make a statement, we're just trying to make a living," said owner Scott Stanley.



When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois' second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived.

Three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Sylvia Coco, who owns Kilroy's and Dixie Kitchen and Bait Shop in Lansing, said her business is off substantially, perhaps more than than 50%, and one constant has been the looser rules for restaurants and bars in the Hoosier State.

"Indiana is pretty much open and doing whatever they want," Coco said.

Dorian Menchaca, owner of Don Pedro's Mexican Bar and Grill in Calumet City, said his business is down about 50% from what it was during the first shutdown. He knows his customers are going to Hammond, Munster and other nearby Indiana border towns for the opportunity to dine in.

"Not only have I heard it, I've seen it with my customers posting on social media they're dining out in Indiana," Menchaca said. "It's just one of those things."

Tom Dabertin, a board member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce, said he's noticed the influx of Illinois diners.

"We're seeing increased business in both restaurants and stores, even at local drive-thrus," he said. "We're seeing a lot more traffic and revenue due to the bans in Illinois. People come here to eat a meal and then shop."

