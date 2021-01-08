coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 6,199 new coronavirus cases, 69 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 7,344 new COVID-19 cases and 69 additional deaths on Friday.

Overall, 8,521Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 552,594 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 16.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.

Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.

The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN expands COVID-19 shots to those 80, over
IN reports 6,214 new coronavirus cases, 80 additional deaths
IN reports 3,477 new coronavirus cases, 142 additional deaths
IN reports 3,630 new coronavirus cases, 39 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot, CPS defend in-person learning plan with students set for classroom return
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
2 from Chicago suburbs among those arrested in DC
President Trump won't attend Joe Biden's inauguration
Where and how to recycle your Christmas tree in Chicago
Man pulled from burning home by South Holland firefighters
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team
Show More
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
Southport Lanes could reopen Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Ex-Ald. Proco 'Joe' Moreno violates bond with DUI, heads to jail
More TOP STORIES News