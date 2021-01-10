coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 5,127 new coronavirus cases, 18 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 5,127 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Sunday.

Overall, 8,613 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 563,653 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 16.3%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.

Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccinations will start becoming available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday as state health officials start expanding access to those shots.

The next vaccination steps announced Wednesday come after vaccinations of Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers last month.

State health officials said that they plan to start offering vaccinations in the coming weeks next to those 70 and older and then 60 and older.

Appointments for those 80 and older will be available in all 92 counties and can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

The COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined about 16% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain more than three times higher than in September.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianacoronavirus indianacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS INDIANA
IN reports 6,045 new COVID-19 cases, 75 additional deaths
IN reports 6,199 new COVID-19 cases, 69 additional deaths
IN expands COVID-19 shots to those 80, over
IN reports 6,214 new coronavirus cases, 80 additional deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect posted slurred, rambling videos before fatal rampage: sources
IL reports 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
Madigan fight for gavel recalls 1975 IL speaker vote
Man shot in Lincoln Park
Nancy Bush Ellis, sister and aunt of presidents, dies at 94
Lawmakers sheltering during Capitol riot possibly exposed to COVID
Show More
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
Bears LB Smith, WR Mooney questionable for playoff vs Saints
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
Nightly curfew for COVID takes effect across Quebec
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
More TOP STORIES News