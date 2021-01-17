coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 3,228 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Indiana COVID-19 vaccines expanded to those 70 and older
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 3,228 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Sunday.

Overall, 8,936 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 590,211 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 13.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 6 million tests administered.

Indiana has also expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Indiana State Department of Health says Hoosiers 70 and older can now register to receive coronavirus vaccinations as Indiana continues to expand access to the shots.

The vaccines became available to Indiana residents 80 and older last Friday following the initial rollout of doses for Indiana health care workers and nursing home residents and staffers in December.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Wednesday that appointments for those 70 and older can be made at the website ourshot.in.gov or by calling the state's 2-1-1 telephone assistance service.

State officials will release more information about the vaccine expansions during a Wednesday afternoon news briefing.

Federal jury trials in Southern District off until April 5



Chief U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson has extended an order suspending in-person jury trials in all divisions of the Southern District of Indiana until at least April 5.

The order Thursday says that other than jury trials, court proceedings shall continue to proceed by telephone, by video teleconference, or in person.

Federal courthouses remain open, but clerk's offices for the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts in the four divisions of the Southern District of Indiana are closed to the public.

