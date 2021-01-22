coronavirus indiana

Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 3,560 new coronavirus cases, 49 deaths

Thawed vaccine leads Indiana county to offer shot to public
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 3,560 new COVID-19 cases and 49 additional deaths on Friday.

Overall, 9,267 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 605,426 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 10.4%. Health officials say there have been more than 6.6 million tests administered.

Indiana not yet broadening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility



Indiana health officials aren't ready to start a further expansion of coronavirus vaccine eligibility as they say the state isn't receiving enough doses from the federal government to take such steps.

Indiana has made vaccinations available so far to health care workers and those ages 70 and older since the first shots started being given in early December.

Officials said Thursday vaccination appointments will next open up for residents between ages 65 and 70. But they can't predict when that will happen as the state continues receiving about 80,000 doses a week and appointments are largely booked up through the end of January.

Thawed vaccine leads Indiana county to offer shot to public



A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines that arrived in a central Indiana county already thawed prompted officials to briefly offer the shots to people not yet eligible for the vaccine under state guidelines.

The Johnson County Health Department and Johnson Memorial Hospital received 957 already thawed Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines last week.

That vaccine can only be stored thawed for up to five days under U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance.

County health department director Betsy Swearingen tells the Daily Journal that the eligibility window was briefly widened but most of the thawed vaccines were given to people age 50 and older, and those with medical conditions.

Indiana governor touts COVID-19 recovery in State of State



Gov. Eric Holcomb touted Indiana as rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and called during the annual State of the State speech Tuesday night for the Legislature to support a new regional development program to spark that recovery. Holcomb pre-recorded the speech that was broadcast on television and online.

RELATED: Indiana COVID vaccine distribution ramps up in Gary as elderly begin to receive doses

He chose the virtual option in light of coronavirus precautions and security concerns over possible protests across the country related to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Holcomb focused much of his speech on state initiatives responding the COVID-19 pandemic and asked for a moment of silence for the more than 9,000 Indiana residents who've died from the illness.

Indiana COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue decline



Indiana health officials are reporting fewer new coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations as the state's downward trend that began late last year continued into 2021.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday in its daily statistics update that the state recorded 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making it the second straight day health officials have reported fewer than 3,000 cases.

The agency also reported that 2,332 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday. That's the fewest since early November, after the state saw a steep increase beginning in September for coronavirus deaths, hospitalizations and new infections.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
