Indiana COVID-19 Update: IN reports 582 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

Indiana makes COVID-19 vaccine available to those 55 and up

1M-plus Hoosiers get at least 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana public health officials announced 582 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Tuesday.Overall, 12,192 Indiana residents have died from COVID-19 and 662,750 have contracted it since the start of the pandemic.Health officials say the latest recorded seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in the state is 3.6%. Health officials say there have been more than 8 million tests administered.State health officials say Indiana residents age 55 to 60 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It's the latest expansion of the state's vaccine rollout.The Indiana Department of Health also announced Tuesday the opening of three mass vaccination sites through partnerships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.The clinics will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.To schedule a vaccine, Hoosiers can visitand select a location from one of nearly 400 clinics around the state.State health officials say more than 1 million Indiana residents have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of those individuals are now fully vaccinated.The Indiana Department of Health said Monday that since late December, a total of 1,000,321 Hoosiers had received at least one vaccine dose, and 569,465 of them are fully vaccinated.State Health Commissioner Kris Box is encouraging any eligible Hoosier to sign up now to get their first shot.Indiana residents age 60 and older, health care workers and first responders are among those currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.