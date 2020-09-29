coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 761 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Indiana mask mandate to remain in place through October 17
By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 761 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths Monday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 119,066 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,385 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 12,630 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.1%.

RELATED: Here's where to find coronavirus testing in Northwest Indiana

Indiana moved into the final phase of reopening Saturday.

Merrillville resident Nikki Laster said she could not be happier about the reopening as she enjoyed the relaxed restrictions over breakfast with a friend.

"It was great. It was one thing to have to wear these masks all day, but to get out and smell the fresh air and see the scenery, it was great," Laster said.

Nearly three months after suspending Indiana's reopening plan, Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday announced the state will move to the final phase -- Stage 5.

Moving into the final phase means restaurants, bars and fitness centers can fully open, but with guidelines in place.

Gatherings of more than 500 people will still need the state's approval and Indiana's statewide mask mandate will remain in effect.

A statewide mask mandate will remain in place until at least October 17.

