Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Friday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 122,640 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,429 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 27,273 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.4%.Indiana's health commissioner is encouraging more Hoosiers to get tested for the coronavirus, saying that the state's COVID-19 testing capacity is now "greater than it's ever been."Health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says Indiana has more than 250 testing locations, but some sites have seen a drop in the number of people coming to get tested.Box said Wednesday at Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly coronavirus briefing that "all the testing availability in the world doesn't do any good if people aren't willing to get tested."The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that more than 2 million tests have been conducted in Indiana on 1.37 million individuals.A northwestern Indiana city wants to install a facial recognition video network camera system downtown that it hopes will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Friday that Crown Point media director Adam Graper said the analytical cameras are detailed and can identify when people aren't social distancing through a heat map, which shows the concentration of individuals, as well as help coronavirus contact tracing efforts.Crown Point is waiting on proposals for the project. Graper said during a Board of Works meeting that the city has reevaluated how it uses technology to interact with the community.Fifth-ranked Notre Dame is embracing an "all in" mentality for the rest of its coronavirus-interrupted Atlantic Coast Conference season.Coach Brian Kelly needs only to point to sophomore linebacker Jack Kiser as the perfect example of a player being ready if his number is called.Kiser, who was awarded the game ball for his play in a 52-0 victory over South Florida, and his teammates returned to practice Wednesday, eight days after an outbreak that forced postponement of last Saturday's ACC game at Wake Forest.