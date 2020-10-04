Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Indiana reported 1,096 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths Sunday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 125,146 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,447 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 25,496 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 4.6%.The state reported about 1,400 new COVID-19 infections Saturday, pushing the seven-day average to 1,080 through Friday. That rolling average has grown about 30% since Sept. 24. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has defended his recent decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions as balancing lives and economic livelihoods. Democratic governor candidate Dr. Woody Myers calls the easing of precautions "a huge mistake."on Saturday. The City of Hammond school district voted to reinstate it in early August, after originally voting to cancel the season because of pandemic.A national lobbying group said about two-thirds of Indiana's hotels could be forced to close permanently in the coming months if Congress doesn't provide more coronavirus financial relief.The hospitality industry has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Hotel & Lodging Association cites a survey from its members in estimating that nearly 700 of Indiana's 1,042 hotels will permanently close within the next six months if they don't obtain additional funding.The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that hotels and other related businesses have laid off or furloughed thousands of workers since the pandemic began in March.