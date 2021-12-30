coronavirus indiana

Gov. Holcomb COVID update: Indiana governor pushes back on state AG's skepticism as cases surge

Governor Holcomb announcement extended Indiana's public health emergency order
By CASEY SMITH
IN Gov. Eric Holcomb COVID update: Health order extended; cases surge

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has condemned recent comments made by the state's attorney general, who alleged that Indiana's COVID-19 data is inflated and "inaccurate."

The Republican governor said Wednesday he was "stunned and somewhat blindsided" by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's claims that non-COVID illnesses or deaths in the state have been "inappropriately categorized as COVID."

The reprimand came amid continued concerns from the state's top health officials over recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, coupled with sluggish vaccination rates among Hoosiers.

Holcomb also announced Wednesday that he extended the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency following a failed attempt by legislators to approve steps that would expire the declaration.
