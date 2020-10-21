Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 1,766 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 1,766 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths Wednesday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 152,396 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,790 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 23,518 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.9%.Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb took on the conservative criticism over his coronavirus pandemic orders as he faced his two reelection challengers in a televised debate.Holcomb also faced arguments from Democratic candidate Woody Myers that he's been too passive in the state's recent response as Indiana's has seen steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations in the time since Holcomb last month lifted nearly all of coronavirus restrictions.Some conservatives are angry with Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and other executive orders, which are opposed by Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Holcomb said that his actions were needed during a public health emergency.A county clerk in rural Indiana says she will not wear a mask while overseeing early voting despite the county's surge of coronavirus cases and warnings from a state official.The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that Fountain County Clerk Paula Copenhaver says she will "not be part of the government overreach" and contends that social distancing and hand sanitizer is enough.Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the election is "the time to be careful, not cavalier," and that clerks needed to put public health before personal preference.Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is expected to miss Saturday's season opener against Iowa after a second test confirmed he has COVID-19.Big Ten protocol requires players who test positive to sit out 21 days but staff members are required to isolate 10 days.Brohm will not be on the sideline this weekend. Instead, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will be calling plays.Indiana's daily average of coronavirus-related deaths has more than doubled in less than a month as the state's tally of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have grown quickly during that time.The state health department's Monday update showed Indiana's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths reached 19 as of Friday.That is up from an average of nine deaths on Sept. 22, just before Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all of Indiana's coronavirus restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes.