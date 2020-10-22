Indiana coronavirus: National Guard to help with infection control as IN reports 2,880 COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,880 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths Thursday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 155,246 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,831 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 36,552 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.9%.Indiana officials are expanding efforts to address a "surge" of coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities as the state continues to record sharp increases in hospitalizations and new infections.To slow the spread of the virus, Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during a news briefing Wednesday that the state will employ members of Indiana National Guard to help with infection control practices.The latest announcement comes after the State Department of Health on Wednesday nearly doubled the number of counties designated as higher-risk locations for coronavirus spread.Holcomb took on the conservative criticism over his coronavirus pandemic orders as he faced his two reelection challengers in a televised debate.Holcomb also faced arguments from Democratic candidate Woody Myers that he's been too passive in the state's recent response as Indiana's has seen steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations in the time since Holcomb last month lifted nearly all of coronavirus restrictions.Some conservatives are angry with Holcomb's statewide mask mandate and other executive orders, which are opposed by Libertarian Donald Rainwater. Holcomb said that his actions were needed during a public health emergency.