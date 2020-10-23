Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 2,519 COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,519 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 157,713 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,858 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 31,338 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 6.9%.
Indiana's Roman Catholic bishops on Thursday extended a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation until further notice.
Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area
The bishops issued a statement citing "the continued increase of COVID-19 cases in our state" for extending the dispensation.
The statement was issued by the bishops of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and the dioceses of Gary, Lafayette, Fort Wayne-South Bend and Evansville.
Many parishes have turned to livestreaming Masses for the convenience of their congregants.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
