Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 2,062 COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,062 new COVID-19 cases and 51 deaths Monday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 166,564 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,958 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 19,583 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 7%.

The three candidates for Indiana governor are meeting for their last televised debate Tuesday night, one week ahead of Election Day. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb faced criticism of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic from Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater during a debate last week. Since then, the state has continued to face steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations stretching back to when Holcomb lifted nearly all of COVID-19 restrictions last month. The three candidates are to take part in the hourlong debate from separate areas of the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 precautions.

Indiana reported the state's third-highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections Friday as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state continues to rise.

The 2,519 new infections reported by the Indiana State Department of Health on Friday fell short of the 2,880 new infections the agency reported Thursday, which was a daily high of newly reported cases in Indiana.

The department's daily update of its coronavirus dashboard also showed a higher percentage of Indiana's ICU beds are filled than at any other point in the pandemic so far. Almost 70% of beds are in use.

Halloween festivities called off at Indiana governor's home



Following advice from Indiana's health commissioner, Gov. Eric Holcomb says he and his wife won't host Halloween festivities at the Governor's residence.

The Republican governor and Statehouse staffers annually dress in Indiana-related costumes for Halloween and pass out candy, pose for pictures and lead children's activities at the governor's official home on the north side of Indianapolis.

The state health commissioner has suggested alternatives for traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, or hay rides with strangers due to their "high-risk" for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

More than 1 million Indiana voters requested early ballots this fall amid worries about the coronavirus, a record number but still lower than officials initially projected.

The Indiana secretary of state's office, which oversees state election policy, said 559,749 absentee by-mail ballots were requested across the state as of Friday.

Another 530,854 voters have voted at an early voting location. Thursday was the deadline for requesting a ballot.

Officials were bracing in August, however, for perhaps 10 times more mail-in ballots for this fall's election than four years ago, expecting that some 1.3 million to 1.8 million ballots would be mailed.

