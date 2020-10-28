coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 2,587 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

Indiana Gov. Holcomb says he would not support mandatory COVID-19 vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 2,587 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths Wednesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 169,112 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 3,991 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 29,620 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 7.1%.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday night that he would not support requiring residents to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once such immunizations become available.

The question of mandating such vaccines was asked during a debate among the Republican governor and his two election opponents as Indiana has continued to face steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations stretching back to when Holcomb lifted nearly all of COVID-19 restrictions last month.

"It shouldn't be mandated but should be encouraged when it is safe," Holcomb said.

Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 in the Chicago area

Eli Lilly, who has its headquarters in Indianapolis, continues to back a potential COVID-19 treatment despite research showing that it may not work on hospitalized patients.

The drugmaker said Tuesday it remains confident that its drug may stop COVID from developing in other patients.

Researchers are still studying the drug in mild to moderately ill patients.

U.S. government officials said Monday that they put an early end to a study testing the antibody drug in hospitalized patients because it doesn't seem to be helping them.

Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated.

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
