Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 4,462 COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,462 new coronavirus cases and 45 related deaths Thursday.The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 196,176 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,269 deaths.In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 41,192 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.8%.The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.The health department's daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana as of Tuesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.Ventec Life Systems will stop producing medical breathing machines in Kokomo, Indiana, by the end of the month. Ventec CEO Chris Kiple said in an email sent to employees Tuesday that the company is "winding down production in Indiana" because of weakening demand for its ventilators.The Kokomo Tribune obtained a copy of the email. Ventec, in a partnership with General Motors, began operations in the GM Components Holdings plant in April, hiring local employees to make 30,000 ventilators for hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Vice President Mike Pence visited the plant in April. The company has about 800 employees in Kokomo.The family of a 20-year-old college student who died after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is now pleading for others to take the virus seriously.The family of Bethany Nesbitt of Grand Ledge, Michigan, says she was found dead Oct. 29 in her dorm room at Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, after having COVID-19 symptoms for about 10 days.Kosciusko County Coroner Anthony Ciriello ruled Tuesday her official cause of death was a blood clot, which her family notes is "widely recognized as being one of the most common causes of death among COVID-19 patients."