Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 4,714 COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,714 new coronavirus cases and 37 related deaths Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 200,823 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,306 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 43,366 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.9%.

Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Thursday, as the state surpassed 4,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health were the state's highest single-day level of the pandemic, eclipsing the 3,756 new cases reported Wednesday.

The state agency's daily statistics update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.

There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.

The health department's daily statistics update also showed 1,897 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana as of Tuesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

