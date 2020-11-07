coronavirus indiana

Indiana coronavirus: IN reports 5,007 COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Indiana exceeds 205K total COVID-19 cases
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 5,007 new coronavirus cases and 43 related deaths Saturday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 205,722 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,348 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 50,610 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 9%.

Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Thursday, as the state surpassed 5,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

The state agency's daily statistics update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.

There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.

