Indiana COVID-19 today: IN reports 4,689 COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana reported 4,689 new coronavirus cases and 36 related deaths Sunday.

The Indiana State Department of Health confirmed a total of 210,374 positive coronavirus cases in the state, including 4,383 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, officials have conducted 43,309 tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 9.5%.

Indiana set a single-day record of newly reported COVID-19 cases for the third straight day Thursday, as the state surpassed 5,000 new cases for the first time and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

State officials are renewing their call for retired health care workers to help relieve staff in Indiana's hospitals and long-term care facilities as the number of hospitalizations and new infections across the state continue to spike at record highs. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says hospitals and healthcare workers in Indiana are swamped, "needing support now more than ever."

The state's hospitals are currently seeing more coronavirus patients than at any other time in the pandemic. Staffing issues continue to be the greatest challenge, Box said, adding that there's an ongoing need for additional reservists who would be "willing to serve."

The state agency's daily statistics update also showed that Indiana had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That's the largest number the state has seen since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

The day after a landslide reelection victory, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he's not making any changes to policy on handling COVID-19, a major point of contention on the campaign trail.

There's "no truth" to rumors that Indiana will shut down again after the election, he said during a Wednesday afternoon briefing on the pandemic.

The defense comes the same day state health officials say Indiana's newly reported COVID-19 cases have risen to their highest single-day level of the pandemic.

