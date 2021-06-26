Pets & Animals

Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources recommends removal of birdfeeders statewide

This undated stock photo shows an injured baby bird. (Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends all Hoosiers statewide remove their birdfeeders after the agency received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties.

The agency said Friday it is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is killing the birds.


The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharges. The 15 counties where they've been found dead are Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake county indianaillnessbirds
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor DuSable
Hobart attorney found dead by wife in ransacked home
3 Chicagoans missing in Florida condo collapse
Thunderstorm watch in place in south suburbs, NW IN | LIVE RADAR
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs
Chicago drag show celebrates Pride Month
Show More
Judge sentences Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison
Hawaii to ease testing rules for travelers vaccinated in US
Resource center for IL tornado victims opens this weekend
Chicagoans react to Chauvin sentencing
Help Shedd Aquarium name new giant Pacific octopus
More TOP STORIES News