Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources recommends removal of birdfeeders statewide

CHICAGO -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recommends all Hoosiers statewide remove their birdfeeders after the agency received reports of sick and dying songbirds from 15 counties.The agency said Friday it is working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center to determine what is killing the birds.The affected songbirds showed neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharges. The 15 counties where they've been found dead are Clark, Delaware, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, LaGrange, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Newton, St. Joseph, Union, Washington and Whitley.